Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $175.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.48.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.83. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $99.74 and a 52 week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

