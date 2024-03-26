Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $152.27 and last traded at $152.10. 4,418,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 23,018,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

