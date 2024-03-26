Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 6.8% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $151.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,203,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,168,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.28 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

