Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,599 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $140,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,228,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,043,340. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $100.28 and a one year high of $155.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

