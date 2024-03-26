Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0714 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
ABCS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. 2,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935. Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57.
