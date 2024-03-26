Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.88.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $79.98. 127,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,778. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $80.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.44%.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

