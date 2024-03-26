Alhambra Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $35,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.93. 11,820,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,560,791. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $120.40. The company has a market cap of $219.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.80.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

