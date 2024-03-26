Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Cormark

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.08% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASTL. Beacon Securities cut shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
