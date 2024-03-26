Alexis A.J. Hudy Purchases 875 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Alexis A.J. Hudy purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$54.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,098.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,098.75.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 510,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$53.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$43.70 and a twelve month high of C$57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.94 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1745068 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.64%.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.35.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

