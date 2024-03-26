Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies accounts for 1.5% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $17,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,006,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

