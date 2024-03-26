Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (AD.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on April 15th

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

TSE AD.UN traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.10. 54,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,354. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.38. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.56 and a 52 week high of C$17.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$778.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

