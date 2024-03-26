Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.29.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $237.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.97. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

