Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.51

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 3299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
Air China Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58.
About Air China
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.
