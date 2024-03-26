Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.51

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 3299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Air China Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58.

About Air China

(Get Free Report)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.