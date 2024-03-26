AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares $0.12 Mar 24 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) declared a mar 24 dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 71.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.