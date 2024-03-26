Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.75.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGYS

Agilysys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AGYS opened at $78.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $1,112,278.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,311,075 shares in the company, valued at $272,600,804.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,910.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $1,112,278.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,311,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,600,804.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,129,669 shares of company stock worth $91,964,394. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $3,522,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 382,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after buying an additional 45,808 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,302 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.