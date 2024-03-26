Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AGTI. Craig Hallum began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Agiliti in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Get Agiliti alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agiliti

Agiliti Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Agiliti

AGTI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. 1,213,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,131. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. Agiliti has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $47,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,562.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $47,177.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,614 shares in the company, valued at $348,562.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $199,244.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,966,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,216,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,801 shares of company stock worth $447,871. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 682.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.