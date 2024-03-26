Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 38.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $145.87. 119,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $151.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.71.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,663 shares of company stock worth $9,205,804 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,219 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 939.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,649 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

