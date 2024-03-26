Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$62.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$47.07 and a 12 month high of C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.44.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

