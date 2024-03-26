AES’s (AES) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Argus

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Argus in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

NYSE AES traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $16.67. 12,384,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,373,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

