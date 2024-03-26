aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Tops $473.50 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, aelf has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $473.50 million and $12.51 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001707 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000665 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,947,795 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.