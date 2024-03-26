Aehr Test Systems’ (AEHR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 22.4 %

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,738 shares of company stock valued at $151,723 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

