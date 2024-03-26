Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $507.23. 4,276,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,230. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.