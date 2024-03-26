Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lifted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,620 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded up $7.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $507.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,276,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,230. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $576.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC cut their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

