Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACET. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.83.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

ACET opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.87. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $7.50.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

