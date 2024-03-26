Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Addus HomeCare makes up about 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Addus HomeCare worth $19,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.31. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

