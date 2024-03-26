Acumen Capital Cuts Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Price Target to C$8.00

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.29% from the company’s current price.

Crown Capital Partners Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TSE:CRWN traded down C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.84. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.49. Crown Capital Partners has a 12-month low of C$4.51 and a 12-month high of C$8.21. The firm has a market cap of C$27.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.87.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

