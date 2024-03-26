Acumen Capital Cuts Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Price Target to C$8.00

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.29% from the company’s current price.
Crown Capital Partners Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of TSE:CRWN traded down C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.84. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.49. Crown Capital Partners has a 12-month low of C$4.51 and a 12-month high of C$8.21. The firm has a market cap of C$27.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.87.
About Crown Capital Partners
