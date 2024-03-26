Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 495.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATNM. StockNews.com lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ATNM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. 279,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,974. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $233.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 673.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.