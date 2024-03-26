Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $151.70. 19,274,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,277,879. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average of $139.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.28 and a 1-year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

