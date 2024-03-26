Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 724 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.87. 4,870,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,235. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.05. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

