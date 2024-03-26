Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,124 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 140.8% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,001,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,995,084. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

