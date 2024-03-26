Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 39.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Share Andrew L. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the third quarter worth $222,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FSEP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.33. 7,182 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $306.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

