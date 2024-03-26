Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,232 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,105.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

BILS stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $99.37. 231,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,286. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.24.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

