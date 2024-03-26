Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $337,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,944 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,545,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,458 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.24. 1,365,314 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.46. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.