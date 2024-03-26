Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $220,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,441. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $113.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

