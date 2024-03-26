Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,821,000 after acquiring an additional 460,104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after buying an additional 969,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after buying an additional 4,617,445 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,631,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,076,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.03. 6,798,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,058,041. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.49. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

