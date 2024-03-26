Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.39. 3,006,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,911. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

