Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Sells $2,657,040.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Accenture Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $336.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,914. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.25. The stock has a market cap of $211.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

