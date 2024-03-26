Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $398.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $426.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $333.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.25. Accenture has a 52-week low of $261.68 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

