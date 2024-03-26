Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $333.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.25. Accenture has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $209.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

