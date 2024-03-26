Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $375.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $387.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $333.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.19 and a 200-day moving average of $340.25. The firm has a market cap of $209.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

