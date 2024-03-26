Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 8,921 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

BDN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,844. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.17%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.