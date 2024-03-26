Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. 467,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,993. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.