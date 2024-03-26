Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $420,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,311,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $30,477,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $12,765,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $9,894,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $5,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OBDC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 2,513,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,260. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

