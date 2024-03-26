Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $390,000 in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,603,000 after purchasing an additional 90,023 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $618,221.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,273. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $618,221.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $1,156,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,949 shares of company stock worth $7,710,719. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 808,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,027. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -96.74 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

