Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $214,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,167.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.51. 3,827,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,684. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,574 shares of company stock worth $419,108. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

