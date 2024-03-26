Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 106,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $979,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Accenture Trading Up 0.8 %

ACN traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $336.39. 3,006,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.25. The firm has a market cap of $211.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

