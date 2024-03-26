ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Gap Up to $14.32

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.32, but opened at $14.80. ABIVAX Société Anonyme shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 993 shares traded.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABVX. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,630,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

