Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) is Sound Stewardship LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for 5.2% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sound Stewardship LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 62.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,484. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.48. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $80.99 and a 1-year high of $96.04.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

