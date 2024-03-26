AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.7% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,091,000 after purchasing an additional 382,406 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $178.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.71.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

