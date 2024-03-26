A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMKBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

AMKBY stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 7.48%. Equities analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.2412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

